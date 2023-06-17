Updated – Malta News Dispatch – Saturday 17 June 2023

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 1200

Fines for construction deaths barely exceed €7k

According to a report by the Daphne Caruana Caruana Galizia Foundation for the Public Interest Litigation Network, it was discovered that the typical fine imposed by courts for a construction worker’s death occurring between 2010 and 2022 amounted to a mere €7,030. Out of a total of 49 fatalities within the construction industry during that timeframe, only five cases led to court judgments. The fines imposed in those five instances varied from €11,650 to a meager €1,000. Remarkably, no architects or civil engineers have faced the suspension or revocation of their professional licenses in connection with construction-related deaths for the past 23 years. (Times of Malta)

Diver loses life in Gozo

A 67-year old German man tragically lost his life Friday evening while diving at Xatt l-Aħmar in Għajnsielem, Gozo. Reports indicate that the ccident occurred at around 6.15 pm. According to the national broadcaster, the diver was brought on shore by persons on site. He was immediately medically assisted however he was certified dead on site. (TVM)

Commissioner lauds Malta on waste management

During his visit to Malta this week, the European Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevičius, expressed appreciation for Malta’s efforts to depart from previous practices in the waste management sector. In line with the EU’s waste targets for 2035, Malta is taking essential measures to progress in that direction, he argued. Accompanied by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca, the Environment Commissioner conducted a tour of Malta’s waste management infrastructure. (The Malta Independent)

Morning Briefing

CBM forecasts slower economic growth, inflation to moderate

According to the Bank’s latest forecasts, Malta’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is projected to slow down from around 7.0% in 2022, to 4.0% in 2023, and to ease slightly further to 3.8%, and 3.7%, in 2024 and 2025. Employment growth is set to moderate to 3.6% in 2023 from 6.0% in 2022, which partly reflects the envisaged normalisation in economic activity towards potential growth. In the following two years, employment is set to expand by 2.7% and 2.4%, respectively. Annual inflation based on the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is projected to moderate to 5.3% in 2023, as international supply bottlenecks are expected to ease further. However, lingering indirect effects from recent increases in input costs are set to keep inflation high from a historical perspective. Read more here.

Temperatures on the rise as from the weekend

According to the Meteorological Office’s forecast, Malta is experiencing a rise in temperature, with expectations of reaching a high of 33°C by Wednesday. Starting from Friday, temperatures are predicted to gradually rise, reaching 29°C as from today and continuing to increase throughout the following week. These rising temperatures will be accompanied by calm winds and minimal cloud cover. A spokesperson from the Met Office stated that the weather in the upcoming days will be predominantly sunny, with gentle winds beginning on Sunday. Maximum temperatures in the upcoming week will surpass the average temperature for June, which stands at 28.8°C. (Times of Malta)

Table-tennis association suspended after allegations of fund misuse

The Malta Table Tennis Association (MTTA) has been temporarily suspended by the Maltese Olympic Committee due to alleged fund misuse and misconduct. The MTTA Executive Committee’s decision to recruit foreign players led to resignations and disrupted the start of the new season. The Maltese Olympic Committee intervened to protect the athletes’ interests and address the violations of policy. “It transpired that an alleged case of serious misconduct by one of the MTTA Members had been completely ignored by the MTTA Executive Committee for slightly less than two whole years. This was totally unacceptable to the MOC as was in clear violation with the IOC Sexual Harassment and Abuse in Sport Policy. Furthermore, there was a complaint of possible misuse of funds by two of the Members who had resigned,” the MOC said. (Maltatoday)

NCPE calls for decriminalisation of abortion

The National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) has urged for the decriminalisation of abortion in Malta to protect the rights, health, and well-being of women.

The NCPE’s statement referred to a recent court conviction where a woman was found guilty of performing a medical abortion at home. According to the commission, details from the court case revealed that the woman, who was already a mother to a young child, was in an abusive relationship and faced mental health challenges. It was noted that her partner was the one who reported her. (TVM)

