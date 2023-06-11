Malta News Dispatch – Sunday 11 June 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

EIA recommends second interconnector

According to the Environmental Impact Assessment, the implementation of a second interconnector is vital to address escalating energy requirements, mitigate local emissions, and ensure grid stability for offshore renewable installations. The EIA was commissioned by Interconnect Malta, a company owned by the Maltese government. According to the EIA the interconnector will provide Malta with a reliable and stable supply of energy, “reducing the risk of blackouts and ensuring the uninterrupted supply of electricity to households and businesses”. (Maltatoday)

Police Financial Crime Unit Investigates San Andrea School Case

Parents and staff of the San Andrea School were informed on Saturday that the police financial crime unit is currently conducting an investigation into the school’s case. During an information meeting, the school board relayed that the Financial Crime Investigations Department (FCID) had requested a copy of the inquiry conducted by retired judge David Scicluna, as well as a report prepared by audit firm PWC, which both focus on allegations of financial mismanagement. The school, located in Mġarr and known as one of the largest private schools in Malta, is fully cooperating with the FCID in the ongoing investigation. (Times of Malta)

ADPD Calls for Investigation into Political Discrimination and Data Handling Practices

The Green Party, ADPD, expressed its opposition to political parties storing personal data on voters’ preferences. Sandra Gauci, the chairperson of ADPD, condemned the utilization of this information by the ruling party to engage in political discrimination, including in the recruitment process within the Public Service. She emphasized that such practices have persisted for a long time and should be ceased without delay. Gauci further called for an impartial investigation into the disclosure of information and the discriminatory actions that have come to light.

