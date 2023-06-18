Malta News Dispatch – Sunday 18 June 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Two fishermen acquitted of Rosso murder

Two fishermen, Anthony Bugeja (aged 55) and Piero Di Bartolo (aged 49), were found not guilty by a jury trial in the case of the murder of Albert Brian Rosso, who went missing 18 years ago and whose body was never found. The verdict was reached with seven votes against two for the charge of wilful murder, and with eight votes against one for the charges of unlawful use of a firearm in connection with the crime and disposing of the victim’s body. (Times of Malta)

Order of St John, Government extend agreement on St John’s Cavalier

The Maltese Government and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM) signed an agreement extending the emphyteusis concession of St John’s Cavalier building to be used as the Order’s embassy for the next 20 years. The agreement was signed after a meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg and SMOM’s Grand Chancellor Ricardo Paternò di Montecupo. It extends the emphyteusis concession of St John’s Cavalier building, allowing it to serve as the Order’s embassy for the next 20 years. The meeting also addressed the longstanding 500-year relationship between Malta and the St John’s Order, emphasizing the significance of further strengthening these relations. (TVM)

Greens say Government not planning for impact of entertainment sector

The chairperson of the Green Party, Sandra Gauci, took government to task for its failure to adequately plan and anticipate the negative impacts of entertainment sectors in residential areas. Gauci emphasized that the entertainment industry is posing significant challenges in numerous localities, and stressed the importance of safeguarding the urban environment in all its facets to ensure a high quality of life for families. Speaking at a press conference in Valletta, Gauci stated that it is clear that residents’ right to tranquility and the enjoyment of their homes is rapidly diminishing. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first