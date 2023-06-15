Malta with largest building permits surge in EU / Malta News Dispatch – Thursday 15 June 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Malta with largest building permits surge in EU: According to data released by Eurostat, Malta witnessed the most significant surge in building permits issued among all European Union member states in 2022. The statistical office of the EU revealed that Malta recorded a notable increase of 29.4% in building permits compared to the previous year, while the average for the EU as a whole experienced a decline of 4.5%. Out of the total EU states, only nine observed an increase in the number of building permits issued, while the remaining 18 witnessed a decrease.

Two men injured in construction injuries: Two workers were seriously injured in falls in separate accidents on Thursday morning. In the first, a man suffered a four-storey fall in a building undergoing structural works in Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, Sta Venera. The second accident happened at 9.30am in Swieqi, where a 50-year-old from Tarxien fell a height of one storey. Both men were rushed to hospital.

€5m to build on GSSE success: In a ceremony recognising the outstanding achievements of Maltese athletes in the Games of the Small States of Europe, Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed that the Government will allocate an additional €5 million from the National Development Social Fund exclusively towards the training and preparation of athletes. This was the first time since the Small Nations Games started being held in 1985, that Malta ended up winning the classification of most gold medals.

MDA says May was a record for property sales

The Malta Developers Association (MDA) insisted that the month of May has proven to be an exceptional period for the property market in Malta. “With a record-breaking number of property promise of sales, May 2023 has become the best-ever month for real estate transactions in the country’s history,” MDA said. Its President, Michael Stivala, argued that he record-breaking sales figures in May are a testament to the strength and resilience of the industry. “Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, the Maltese property market has demonstrated remarkable growth, solidifying its position as a prime investment destination, he argued. (The Malta Independent)

Survey highlights accommodation challenges

In 2020-2022, 7% of people surveyed in Malta said that it was ‘rather likely’ or ‘very likely’ that they would need to leave their current accommodation within the next three months, while 84% said it was ‘very likely’ or ‘rather unlikely’, according to a Eurofound survey. The study also found that in Malta, 236 people were registered with homeless shelters in 2022, while the waiting list for social housing stood at 800 households by late 2022, down from 3,288 households in 2017. (Newsbook)

Court clears MP from Medical Council’s proceedings

The proceedings conducted by the Medical Council against Dr. Stephen Spiteri, who is both a doctor and a Member of Parliament for the PN, have been declared null and void by a constitutional court. The court found that these proceedings violated Dr. Spiteri’s fundamental rights. In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, Judge Robert Mangion stated that Dr. Spiteri’s right to a fair hearing was violated when the council investigated him for allegedly signing medical certificates without examining the patients. According to the judge, the Medical Council’s multiple roles, which include investigation, prosecution, and issuing penalties, demonstrate a clear lack of objective impartiality. He described it as a “classic case of a structural lack of objective impartiality.” (Maltatoday)

