Malta News Dispatch – Tuesday 20 June 2023

Morning Briefing

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana says pilots’ action aimed at manipulating government position

Accusing the pilots’ union of attempting to manipulate the government into yielding to their demands, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana criticised their practice of issuing directives without prior consultation. In response to a parliamentary inquiry from Opposition Whip Robert Cutajar, the minister revealed that the union, known as ALPA, had decided to implement a Work-to-Rule directive following a meeting with its members on the previous Friday. Work-to-rule refers to a type of industrial action in which employees strictly adhere to the minimum contractual obligations outlined in their contracts while refraining from any additionaltasks or responsibilities. Describing the move as irresponsible, Caruana told Parliament that “ALPA decided without any written agreement, that pilots should work to rule. There was no industrial action declared, and there was no communication with the management.” (Maltatoday)

PM Vows Immediate Legislative Reforms to Safeguard Free Speech

During a Labour Party event on Monday, PM Robert Abela assured journalists that his government would swiftly enact legislative changes in response to ongoing court cases involving artists. These cases have arisen from complaints made by River of Love pastor Gordon John Manché. Abela emphasized the government’s commitment to protecting freedom of speech and preventing its suppression. In a separate incident last week, the police interrogated Sean Buhagiar, the artistic director of Teatru Malta, following his public condemnation of Manché’s actions. Buhagiar also made a satirical remark suggesting the hypothetical carpet bombing of River of Love as a means to defend two satirists. (Times of Malta)

445 migrants brought to shore last year

During 2022, 10 boat landings were recorded in Malta, with 445 persons being brought to Maltese shores (including persons air lifted at sea), a decrease of 46.9 per cent when compared to 2021. The majority of persons brought to shore were citizens of Asian countries (90.6 per cent), while the remaining 9.4 per cent were citizens of African countries. A total of 1,318 applications for international protection (excluding temporary protection) were received by the International Protection Agency during 2022, a decrease of 17.4 per cent over the preceding year. (NSO)

