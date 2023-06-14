Updated – Malta News Dispatch – Wednesday 14 June 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 1130

No 2021 accounts yet by passport fund

The agency responsible for managing a multimillion-euro fund generated from passport sales has not yet released its audited accounts for 2021. In December, a spokesperson from the National Development and Social Fund stated that the accounts were nearly finished and would be published in early 2023. However, the fund is required to publish audited accounts annually, and the spokesperson attributed the delay in releasing the 2021 accounts to a change in auditor and other accounting matters. When asked for an update in February, the spokesperson mentioned that the fund’s annual report and audited financial statements were in the final stages of review and would be published once that process was completed. Despite this, there is still no sign of the fund’s 2021 accounts after four months, and the accounts for 2022 are also expected to be published this year. (Times of Malta)

Bail to alleged dog killer

Bail was granted to a man accused of shooting and killing two dogs at a farm in Sannat, Gozo. Raymond Bajada, a 51-year-old resident of Sannat, was brought to the Gozo court on Monday following a report made to the police regarding two deceased Fox Terriers that had suffered gunshot wounds. The man pleaded not guilty. (Maltatoday)

Gaming regulator made significant donations to Marigold Foundation

The Malta Gaming Authority donated a total of €170,000 to the Marigold Foundation between 2015 and 2019. The sum was split over five donations: €20,000 (in 2015), €20,000 (in 2016), two donations of €40,000 in 2017 and 2018, and a €50,000 donation in 2019, and were among the donations received by the foundation chaired by Michelle Muscat, wife to former prime minister Joseph Muscat, who served at the time when the money was donated. (Newsbook)

Morning Briefing

Joseph Muscat summoned to PAC testimony

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has been summoned to appear before parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) next week, according to an announcement made by committee chair PN MP Darren Carabott. The hearing is part of the ongoing investigation into the Electrogas deal, with the PAC examining the findings of a comprehensive probe conducted by the National Audit Office (NAO). The session involving Muscat is set to take place on Tuesday, June 20 at 2pm. Muscat was serving as prime minister during the signing of the Electrogas power station deal in 2015, which was spearheaded by former energy minister Konrad Mizzi. (Times of Malta)

Strong growth in jobs reported in January

Full-time jobs increased by 8.6% in January, and part-time jobs increased by 4% when compared to January of last year, the NSO revealed quoting information from JobsPlus. Administrative and support service activities and accommodation and food service activities were the activities with the highest increases in full-time employment. Jobsplus reported that in January there were 266,147 persons in full-time employment only – an increase of 20,974 persons over January of the previous year and a drop of 45 persons from the unemployment register. (NSO)

Consultation on Assisted Tracking Devices launched

Government has initiated a public consultation to propose the implementation of voluntary Assisted Tracking Devices for individuals in vulnerable situations, including those suffering from dementia. Minister Jo Etienne Abela made this announcement during a press conference, highlighting that while a mobile phone can serve as a tracking device, it can be turned off and may pose operational challenges. Consequently, the ministry intends to introduce alternative devices that not only facilitate tracking of these vulnerable individuals but also encompass telemedicine functionalities such as recording vital parameters. (The Malta Independent)

