Malta News Dispatch – Wednesday 21 June 2023

Morning Briefing

Former PM defends powerstation deal, says Konrad Mizzi could have been more transparent

Joseph Muscat refuted any claims of discussing plans to construct a gas-fired power station with the business individuals associated with the Electrogas consortium, who later secured the multi-million euro project. During his two-hour testimony to parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, Muscat also acknowledged that his former minister, Konrad Mizzi, lacked transparency and insisted that former finance minister Edward Scicluna was inaccurately quoted regarding a ‘kitchen cabinet’ that influenced decisions behind the scenes. The former PM admitted to meeting Paul Apap Bologna and the Fenech family prior to the 2013 general election but emphasized that those meetings never involved the Labour Party’s prominent undertaking. (Maltatoday)

Muscat ‘not afraid of arrest’

Amid reports of an imminent completion of the magisterial inquiry into the hospitals’ deal, Joseph Muscat expressed his lack of fear regarding the possibility of being arrested. When questioned by the Times of Malta about his concerns regarding potential arrest in relation to the Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) deal inquiry, the former prime minister brushed off the question. Standing alongside his security detail outside parliament, he responded, “Why should I? Are you afraid as well? I’m not afraid.” Muscat expressed confidence in the institutions to carry out their duties diligently and impartially. (Times of Malta)

President emphasis need for strong bilateral relations

President George Vella of Malta stressed the significance of establishing robust diplomatic relations with both neighbouring nations and those from distant regions. On the second day of his state visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dr. Vella engaged in discussions with Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who serves as the UAE Vice President and Prime Minister. The distinguished leaders explored avenues to enhance diplomatic ties between their respective countries, particularly in light of the upcoming 50th anniversary since Malta first established diplomatic relations with the Gulf nation. (TVM)

