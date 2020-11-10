Malta: News of COVID-19 vaccine sparks renewed hope among hospitality industry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There is renewed hope that the end of the pandemic is in sight, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) has said, reacting to the announcement that a COVID-19 vaccine may soon be on the horizon.

On Monday news broke that a preliminary analysis on the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine showed that it could prevent more than 90% of people from getting COVID-19. The developers described it as a “great day for science and humanity”. Their vaccine has been tested on 43,500 people in six countries and no safety concerns have been raised.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1548

Like this: Like Loading...