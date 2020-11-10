Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: News of COVID-19 vaccine sparks renewed hope among hospitality industry

There is renewed hope that the end of the pandemic is in sight, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) has said, reacting to the announcement that a COVID-19 vaccine may soon be on the horizon.

On Monday news broke that a preliminary analysis on the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine showed that it could prevent more than 90% of people from getting COVID-19. The developers described it as a “great day for science and humanity”. Their vaccine has been tested on 43,500 people in six countries and no safety concerns have been raised.

Source MaltaToday

