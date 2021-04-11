Malta: Newsrooms flag court decision

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday says independent newsrooms have expressed concern following a decision by Magistrate Rachel Montebello charging newspapers with contempt of court for publishing stories based on messages found on Yorgen Fenech’s phone.

The Independent on Sunday speaks to police immigration unit chief Lara Butters cases of people trying to leave the country using a fake Covid-19 swab test. The inspector said that 18 people have been caught with illegitimate certificates so far.

