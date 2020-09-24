Malta: Nexia BT loses IIP licence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly reports that the Malta Individual Investor Programme Agency has suspended Nexia BT’s licence, two days after the courts issued a freezing order. The company is owned by Brian Tonna who was this week arrested by the police.

The paper carries a statement by the Gasan Group, denying any involvement in the alleged corruption in the Electrogas project. The business family said that it was ‘shocked’ by links drawn between the power station and the Caruana Galizia murder.

