The Independent on Sunday asks Nexia International about Brian Tonna’s affiliate company in Malta, Nexia BT. A spokesperson said that the company is no longer a member of the network but did not specify reasons.

The Independent on Sunday speaks to the Infrastructure Ministry about progress on the proposed Gozo-Malta tunnel. A spokesperson said that the pandemic has delayed studies that involve stakeholder consultation.

