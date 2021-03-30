Malta: NGO raises alarm over Comino roadworks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes a statement by Friends of the Earth calling out roadworks in Comino’s Blue Lagoon as illegal. The NGO said that the outline application for the works is still pending, and the case officer has recommended the project for refusal.

Another story says that the court will today decide on the latest request for bail made by Keith Schembri. The former chief of staff’s lawyers insist that there is no risk of their client absconding or tampering with the evidence.

