Malta: NGO Repubblika accuses Government of having no policy on racism

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The rule of law NGO Repubblika proposed to the government to enforce the obligation on Public Broadcasting to provide space for minorities. This is one of 17 proposals made by the NGO which include the initiation of a “social housing program that is effective in fighting homelessness and living in extreme poverty or unhygienic conditions” criticising the government for allowing social housing to fall by the wayside.

These proposals were made in the context of replies to a government call for a consultation for the compilation of a policy paper on racism and xenophobia.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 1715

Like this: Like Loading...