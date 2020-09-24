Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: NGOs criticise new EU immigration policy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that NGOs working with refugees are not satisfied with the immigration pact announced by the European Commission on Wednesday. They say that there has been no real change to ‘fortress Europe’.

The paper speaks with Doroteja Tutorov, who suddenly found herself homeless after she lost her job in April. Tutorov, who first came to Malta four years ago, describes how she was taken in by a family and has since rebuilt her life.

