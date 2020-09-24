Malta: NGOs criticise new EU immigration policy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that NGOs working with refugees are not satisfied with the immigration pact announced by the European Commission on Wednesday. They say that there has been no real change to ‘fortress Europe’.

The paper speaks with Doroteja Tutorov, who suddenly found herself homeless after she lost her job in April. Tutorov, who first came to Malta four years ago, describes how she was taken in by a family and has since rebuilt her life.

