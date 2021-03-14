Malta: Nine days’ backlog on contact tracing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday says that Covid-19 contact tracing is nine days behind as workers at the department are inundated with cases. Health Minister Chris Fearne told parliament this week that contacts are traced within four days.

The paper speaks with a Maltese woman living in the UK who said that there is a general sense of relief as the country starts reopening after a long lockdown. An effective vaccination strategy has seen cases in Britain fall by 90 percent since January.

