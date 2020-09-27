Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: No applications for State Advocate job

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that a new call for the role of State Advocate will be launched after no applications were received in the first round that closed on Wednesday. The vacancy arose when Victoria Buttigieg was appointed Attorney General this month.

Another story says that former Economic Crimes Unit superintendent Ray Aquilina was temporarily employed by Enemalta in its internal audit section this year, before it was revealed that he had leaked information linked to the Caruana Galizia investigation.

