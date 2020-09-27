Malta: No applications for State Advocate job

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that a new call for the role of State Advocate will be launched after no applications were received in the first round that closed on Wednesday. The vacancy arose when Victoria Buttigieg was appointed Attorney General this month.

Another story says that former Economic Crimes Unit superintendent Ray Aquilina was temporarily employed by Enemalta in its internal audit section this year, before it was revealed that he had leaked information linked to the Caruana Galizia investigation.

