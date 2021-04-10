Malta: No link found between blood-clots and Covid-19 vaccines

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmain Gauci who said that health authorities received a total 119 reports of side-effects from vaccinations. The main effects were slight fever and tiredness but no blood-clots.

Another story reports on a decision by the European Courts of Human Rights on Friday which declared that obligatory vaccination does not breach human rights. The ruling was reached following complaints by families in the Czech Republic objecting to vaccination of children.

