The Independent leads with a statement by the Council of Europe declaring that Malta no longer has non-compliant ratings and has, thus, passed the MoneyVal assessment. The Council’s report said there are minor ‘deficiencies’ that need implementation. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-27/local-news/Confirmed-Malta-passes-Moneyval-test-with-no-non-compliant-ratings-6736233820

Another story reports that a sealed Punic tomb was discovered in Żabbar during works carried out by the Water Services Corporation. Inspections found urns with cremated remains of human bones and well as other vessels used in the burial. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-27/local-news/Punic-tomb-discovered-during-water-works-in-Zejtun-6736233823

