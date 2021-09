Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly publishes an interview with the president of the Notarial Council, Clinton Bellizzi, who said that the body is holding talks with the state advocate to increase protection for clients.

The paper says that the police have filed a criminal case against former EU Commissioner John Dalli over allegations that he solicited a €60 million bribe from a private company. Dalli denies all accusations.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro