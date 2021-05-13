Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the number of nurses in Malta increased by 0.7 per cent between 2011 and 2019, the highest rate in the EU. There are currently 3,500 nurses and another 200 are expected to formally join the profession within a few weeks.

The paper says that the financial services authority has served twelve administrative sanctions in the first five months this year, surpassing the total of ten sanctions imposed on companies and directions last year.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro