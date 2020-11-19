Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: Number of people grievously injured in very serious traffic accident in Birzebbugia

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute


Three people were grievously injured after being involved in a very serious traffic accident last night in Triq il-Qajjenza, in Birzebbugia.

The accident happened at around 7.50pm and three vehicles were involved: a Fiat Punto driven by a man whose identity is not yet known, a Nissan Qashqai driven by a 47-year-old Syrian man from Birzebbugia, and a Toyota Hilux driven by a Maltese man, aged 32, from Tarxien.

Source TVM

Updated 1645
%d bloggers like this: