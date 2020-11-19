Malta: Number of people grievously injured in very serious traffic accident in Birzebbugia

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Three people were grievously injured after being involved in a very serious traffic accident last night in Triq il-Qajjenza, in Birzebbugia.
The accident happened at around 7.50pm and three vehicles were involved: a Fiat Punto driven by a man whose identity is not yet known, a Nissan Qashqai driven by a 47-year-old Syrian man from Birzebbugia, and a Toyota Hilux driven by a Maltese man, aged 32, from Tarxien.
Source
TVM
Updated 1645
19th November 2020
By Mark John (Reuters)
Is the Christmas economy worth salvaging? Unless you're in retail, the answer is: Possibly not.
Across Europe, governments have imposed lockdowns through November into early December in the hope they can open up their ec...
19th November 2020
The devastation caused by Hurricane Eta earlier this month hit the Honduran coffee sector hard, causing farmers to lose tens of thousands of bags of beans that would normally be exported, a senior industry official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Foll...
19th November 2020
The Government of Malta announces that Dr Mario Vella is to be appointed Special Commissioner for Economic, Financial and Trade Relations with the United Kingdom.
This in view of the fact that, on 1st January 2021, the transitional period of...
19th November 2020
Critically ill COVID-19 patients develop virus-induced damage of respiratory muscles, scientists at Amsterdam UMC in The Netherlands reported in JAMA Internal Medicine.
They performed autopsy studies of the diaphragm, the main respiratory muscle,...
19th November 2020
On Thursday, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, gave a keynote speech at the Interparliamentary Conference on Migration and Asylum, hosted by the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, and the Presiden...
19th November 2020
Update 1830 - Covid-19 Deaths in Malta - Two men die of Covid-19. The first case concerned a man, who at 75, was diagnosed on November 2 and died late on Wednesday at the Good Samaritan Long-term Care Facility. The second case involved another man,...
19th November 2020
Norwegian Air has asked an Irish court to oversee a restructuring of its massive debt as it seeks to stave off collapse amid the coronavirus pandemic, the budget airline said on Wednesday.
Norway's government last week rejected the airline's plea...
19th November 2020
Total coronavirus cases in Africa surpassed the 2 million mark on Wednesday despite the slow addition of reported infections compared to other regions around the world.
With over 2,012,000 cases, Africa represents under 4% of the world’s reported...
19th November 2020
Some of the relatives of victims of a fatal Boeing 737 MAX crash in Indonesia have slammed a decision by U.S. aviation authorities to allow the jets to return to the skies, saying the move comes too soon.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ...
19th November 2020
The South Asia sub-region surpassed 10 million COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, led by India where officials have been concerned Diwali celebrations could derail a recent fall in infections.
South Asia - consisting of Ind...
