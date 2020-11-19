Malta: Number of people grievously injured in very serious traffic accident in Birzebbugia

Reading Time: < 1 minute



Three people were grievously injured after being involved in a very serious traffic accident last night in Triq il-Qajjenza, in Birzebbugia.

The accident happened at around 7.50pm and three vehicles were involved: a Fiat Punto driven by a man whose identity is not yet known, a Nissan Qashqai driven by a 47-year-old Syrian man from Birzebbugia, and a Toyota Hilux driven by a Maltese man, aged 32, from Tarxien.

Source TVM

Updated 1645

