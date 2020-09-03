Malta: Nurses and Midwives take industrial actions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on fresh directives by the Union of Midwives and Nurses, accusing the government of not keeping its word on leave hours. The union said that staff shortage is endangering the lives of both members and patients.

Another story quotes a statement by the Teachers’ Union which said that the announcement of new school protocols is a first step, but the real test will be their implementation. Meanwhile, the Union of Professional Teachers said it is discussing the guidelines internally.

