Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Nurses and Midwives take industrial actions

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on fresh directives by the Union of Midwives and Nurses, accusing the government of not keeping its word on leave hours. The union said that staff shortage is endangering the lives of both members and patients.

Another story quotes a statement by the Teachers’ Union which said that the announcement of new school protocols is a first step, but the real test will be their implementation. Meanwhile, the Union of Professional Teachers said it is discussing the guidelines internally.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9
By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: