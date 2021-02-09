Malta: ‘Nurses cars are being clamped indiscriminately’ – MUMN

Reading Time: < 1 minute



The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said that it will not accept that the cars of their members are clamped, when everyone knows about the current parking problems at Mater Dei. For this reason, said the union, it will be issuing directives to members.

Paul Pace, President at MUMN wrote a letter to the CEO at MDH, Cecilia Falzon, about the situation. The MUMN described the situation as discriminatory, and if it is not taken care of, the union is ready to issue a set of directives to its members.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 1728

