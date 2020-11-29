Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: Nurses Union actions could bring Mater Dei to a standstill

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times speaks to the chairman of the Mater Dei emergency department who said that directives ordered by the nurses’ union would hamper admissions and discharges, effectively bringing the hospital to a halt.

Another report quotes a survey by the Faculty of Social Wellbeing which found that a third of people believe that women’s main responsibility is to care for home and family. A fifth of respondents said it is a man’s main duty to earn money for the family.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
%d bloggers like this: