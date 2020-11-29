Malta: Nurses Union actions could bring Mater Dei to a standstill

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times speaks to the chairman of the Mater Dei emergency department who said that directives ordered by the nurses’ union would hamper admissions and discharges, effectively bringing the hospital to a halt.

Another report quotes a survey by the Faculty of Social Wellbeing which found that a third of people believe that women’s main responsibility is to care for home and family. A fifth of respondents said it is a man’s main duty to earn money for the family.

