The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) will instruct its members not to administer the influenza vaccine from 10 October, if issues over meal allowances and vacation leave are resolved.

The MUMN said primary health workers had gripes on meals and their 16 hours’ vacation leave for those working on over eight-hour shifts.

