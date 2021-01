Reading Time: < 1 minute

Oil rigs which have marred the Grand Harbour skyline for years will be removed by the end of April following agreement between Transport Malta and Palumbo Shipyard, Transport Minister Ian Borg said on Wednesday.

He also announced that the authorities will remove half-sunk vessels which have littered Marsa Creek for years, taking up valuable space.

Source Times of Malta

