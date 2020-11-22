Malta: Oliver Friggieri passes away

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument announces the death of Professor Oliver Friggieri on Saturday which, it reports, has shocked the country. The paper carries reactions to the news and says that Friggieri will forever remain Malta’s conscience.

Another story says that the Malta Financial Services Authority has forked out €1.5 million in salaries for just two people in the last six years, while it footed bills amounting to half a million euros for 38 trips abroad.

