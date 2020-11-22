Malta: Oliver Friggieri passes away

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Il-Mument announces the death of Professor Oliver Friggieri on Saturday which, it reports, has shocked the country. The paper carries reactions to the news and says that Friggieri will forever remain Malta’s conscience.
Another story says that the Malta Financial Services Authority has forked out €1.5 million in salaries for just two people in the last six years, while it footed bills amounting to half a million euros for 38 trips abroad.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro