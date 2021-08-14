Malta: Olympic-level athlete aiming to race for Malta in 2024

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that Australian-born athlete Jared Micallef is hoping to represent Malta in the Paris Olympics in 2024. The 23-year-old qualified for this year’s Olympics but skipped the events to concentrate on future events.

Another story says that O Level exam results issued yesterday show similar rates of success to 2019 in core subjects. The share of students who did not pass their exams was 18 per cent for maths, 17 per cent for Maltese, and 14 per cent for English language.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro