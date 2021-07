Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that there were 530 cases reported to the Ombudsman last year, equivalent to a decrease of 15 per cent when compared with the previous year. There are currently 168 pending cases.

Another story reports that a former employee of an aviation company is raising complaints for having worked as many as 300 hours in a month. The onboard aircraft engineer was let go at the end of his probation period.

