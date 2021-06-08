Malta: Ombudsman slams Armed Forces promotions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes a report by the Ombudsman which concludes that the quick promotions of four Armed Forces officers soon after the 2013 elections were done behind the back of the AFM Commander and in an illegal manner. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/post-2013-election-afm-promotions-outright-illegal-ombudsman.877637

Another story reports that there are no Covid-19 patients in intensive care while the number of people being treated for the virus at Mater Dei hospital has decreased to three. Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci welcomed the news but appealed for vigilance. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/malta-registers-0-new-virus-cases-as-fearne-urges-restraint.877415

