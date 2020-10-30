Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: OPM official joined LA trip paid for by Yorgen Fenech

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that former OPM official Charlene Bianco Farrugia joined a trip to Las Vegas funded by businessman Yorgen Fenech in 2018. The travelling party included financial services authority chief Joseph Cuschieri and gaming authority official Edwina Licari.

The paper quotes a report by the EU Commission for the Efficiency of Justice which finds that court cases in Malta take anywhere between double and four times longer to conclude than the average in European courts. 

