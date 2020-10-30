Malta: OPM official joined LA trip paid for by Yorgen Fenech

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that former OPM official Charlene Bianco Farrugia joined a trip to Las Vegas funded by businessman Yorgen Fenech in 2018. The travelling party included financial services authority chief Joseph Cuschieri and gaming authority official Edwina Licari.

The paper quotes a report by the EU Commission for the Efficiency of Justice which finds that court cases in Malta take anywhere between double and four times longer to conclude than the average in European courts.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 13

Like this: Like Loading...