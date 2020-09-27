Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta

Malta: OPM security man liaised with Melvin Theuma

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reveals that Kenneth Camilleri, a former security detail at Castille, acted as a go-between between Keith Schembri and Melvin Theuma, when the self-confessed middleman started pushing for bail for the arrested de Giorgio brothers.

Another story says that a 2018 investigation by the Tax Compliance Unit found that PN leadership hopeful Bernard Grech had failed to declare around €30,000 earned over five years from hosting English-language students.

