Malta: OPM security man liaised with Melvin Theuma

Malta Today reveals that Kenneth Camilleri, a former security detail at Castille, acted as a go-between between Keith Schembri and Melvin Theuma, when the self-confessed middleman started pushing for bail for the arrested de Giorgio brothers.

Another story says that a 2018 investigation by the Tax Compliance Unit found that PN leadership hopeful Bernard Grech had failed to declare around €30,000 earned over five years from hosting English-language students.

