Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: Opposition cries foul over persons of trust bill

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports on criticism by the opposition of a bill seeking to remove persons of trust from the public and civil service. Moved in parliament by the Justice Minister, the legislation would take persons of trust out of the Standards Commissioner’s reach.

Another story quotes a report by a global research body which estimates that Covid-19 deaths in Malta will increase threefold in the coming month. The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts that casualties will rise to six a day.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
%d bloggers like this: