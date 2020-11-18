Malta: Opposition cries foul over persons of trust bill

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports on criticism by the opposition of a bill seeking to remove persons of trust from the public and civil service. Moved in parliament by the Justice Minister, the legislation would take persons of trust out of the Standards Commissioner’s reach.

Another story quotes a report by a global research body which estimates that Covid-19 deaths in Malta will increase threefold in the coming month. The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts that casualties will rise to six a day.

