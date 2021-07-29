Malta: Opposition Leader calls for a united voice on public inquiry conclusions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes a letter by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech to Prime Minister Robert Abela urging a common response to the conclusions of the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. Grech called for cross-party actions to help the country heal. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/28/nahdmu-flimkien-sabiex-jinghalaq-dan-il-kapitlu-ikrah-flistorja-ta-malta-bernard-grech/

Another report says that the average age of Covid-19 patients stands at 35 as active cases hover around 2,200. Health authorities said on Wednesday that 36 people are being treated at Mater Dei, one of whom in intensive care. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/28/zewg-vittmi-ohra-tal-covid-19-ta-95-u-86-sena/

