Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on the Budget response by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech on Monday where he said the country needs to change its direction to overcome the challenges of Covid-19 and corruption. The theme of Grech’s speech was ‘stronger together’.

Another report says that the number of active Covid-19 cases rose to 1,907 on Monday. The total number of infections since the start of the outbreak in March climbed to 5,795.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 13

Like this: Like Loading...