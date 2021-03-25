Malta: Opposition Leader calls for President’s intervention

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech who called on President George Vella to guide the country through these “unprecedented times” and avoid a constitutional crisis. Gerch said that the country is shocked by recent political developments.

The paper reports that the courts cleared the husband of former Gozo Minister Giovanna Debono of a series of charges against him. The court told the police that the case could have been better investigated.

