In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition Leader Bernard Grech who said in parliament that the new Covid-19 variants are raising concern among people and called on the government to publish available information.

Another story covers a meeting between the PN and the University Students Council on Tuesday. PN Leader Bernard Grech said that the experience of the pandemic will form young people today into better leaders.

