Malta: Opposition Leader expected more from the Budget

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition Leader Bernard Grech in his first reaction to the 2021 Budget. Grech said that the measures announced by the Finance Minister do not look ahead and that the country expected an extraordinary Budget for extraordinary times.

Another story publishes a statement by the PN which says the Budget shows signs of a ‘tired’ government that keeps recycling measures from one year to the next. The party said the Budget offers no economic vision

The paper says that the European Commission repeatedly warned Malta and Cyprus that golden passport schemes can be abused by criminals seeking access to the EU. Cyprus recently suspended its programme after scandals broke out.

