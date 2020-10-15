Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Opposition moves for power station public inquiry

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that the Opposition filed a motion in the House asking for a public inquiry into the Electrogas deal. The motion was presented by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech who said that the truth needs to come out.

The paper carries a statement by the Union of Professional Educators demanding the closure of schools following a surge in Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, an ultimatum imposed on the Education Ministry by the Union of Teachers expires today.

