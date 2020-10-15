Malta: Opposition moves for power station public inquiry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that the Opposition filed a motion in the House asking for a public inquiry into the Electrogas deal. The motion was presented by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech who said that the truth needs to come out.

The paper carries a statement by the Union of Professional Educators demanding the closure of schools following a surge in Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, an ultimatum imposed on the Education Ministry by the Union of Teachers expires today.





