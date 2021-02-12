Malta: Opposition MP reports death threat to police

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to Opposition MP Karol Aquilina after he published a Facebook comment suggesting he ‘should be hanged’. The House member said he will not be stopped by attacks and reported the case to the police cyber unit.

The paper says that police from European states including Malta busted a gang of hackers that had been targeting high-profile individuals such as celebrities and influencers using a technique known as SIM swap to capture their information.

