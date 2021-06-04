Malta: Opposition slams government’s environmental record

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition Leader Bernard Grech who criticised the government track record in the environment sector and said that the PN has presented various proposals on the subject. Parliament was discussing amendments to the Environment Protection Act. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/03/il-pn-qed-juri-d-direzzjoni-fl-ambjent/

The paper reports that the Courts decided that there is enough evidence against Adrian Hillman to face charges. The former general manager of Allied Group over €1 million in kickbacks from a series of offshore companies owned by Keith Schembri. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/03/bizzejjed-provi-biex-adrian-hillman-jitqieghed-taht-att-ta-akkuza-brabta-ma-reati-ta-tixhim/

Another story covers a visit by PN Leader Bernard Grech to the open market in Żurrieq on Thursday. Grech said that the party will uphold its promise to refund households for extra water and electricity consumption charges. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/03/il-partit-nazzjonalista-se-jrodd-lura-l-flus-li-nsterqu-mill-kontijiet-tad-dawl/

