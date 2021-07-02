Malta: Opposition spurns government’s recovery plan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition Leader Bernard Grech who said that the economic recovery plan does not satisfy the country’s needs and urged the government to launch a two-week consultation process to review its proposals. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/01/il-pajjiz-jehtieg-pjan-ta-rkurpu-rivedut-wara-konsultazzjoni/

The paper reports on the official presentation of the Premier League trophy to winners Ħamrun Spartans at the Tedesco Stadium on Thursday. This was the eighth time the club has been crowned champions. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/01/hamrun-ipprezentati-bit-trofew-tat-tmien-kampjonat/

