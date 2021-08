Reading Time: < 1 minute

Opposition continued to mount against the Marasascala marina proposal as In-Nazzjon reports that the Nationalist Party is taking the side of the residents and that the PN local councilors have presented a motion calling for the expression of interest to be shelved and the project to be re-considered.

In a separate article on the same issue it reveals that Labour MPs were not consulted on the marina, quoting Jean Claude Micallef’s protestations on social media.