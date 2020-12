Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who announced the party is proposing amendments to the divorce and domestic violence laws. He said that there should be a maintenance mechanism and improvements to the Family Courts.

Another story reports that Covid-19 victims have risen to 149 following the death of two patients on Sunday. A 69-year-old man died at Mater Dei while an 81-year-old victim died at St Vincent de Paule Home.

