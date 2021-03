Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Nationalist Party will be requesting that the risk assessment used to repeal the public health emergency in June last year be tabled in Parliament for further scrutiny.

On Sunday, Newsbook reported that the risk assessment in question was missing several details, while no internal or external consultation exercises were conducted in relation to the public health emergency or the effects of its repeal.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1745

