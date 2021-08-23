Malta: Organic farmers seek government support

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that organic farmers are calling on the government to revise policies and offer incentives for this system of growing crops. Among other proposals, organic farmers are recommending favourable rates at the Pitkalija market. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-23/local-news/Incongruent-government-policies-leave-organic-farmers-feeling-like-underdogs-6736236155

The paper says that the president of the hotels and restaurants association, Tony Zahra, welcomes Malta’s removal from the European red travel lest. He said that August and September look encouraging for the tourism industry.

