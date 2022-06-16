Malta out of FATF Grey-List: PM awaits official confirmation, PN welcomes news / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 16 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta to be taken out of grey-list: PM to await formal announcement, PN welcomes news

PM Robert Abela said he would respect FATF confidentiality requirements and comment only when the plenary meeting of the FATF was concluded on Friday. “Malta remained committed to the reforms discussed with the FATF so that country would continue to be strengthened as a serious financial jurisdiction”, he said. On its side, the PN welcomed the news that Malta had been taken off the grey list. The Opposition argued that Malta’s reputation should never have been tarnished in this way, because of mistaken government decisions. “The end result had been that various local entities were scrutinised like never before, to the detriment of many people, it said”.

Earlier, reports had indicated that the Financial Action Task Force has voted to take Malta off the grey list. The country had been labelled as an untrustworthy financial jurisdiction by the global antimoneylaundering watchdog, citing mostly concerns related to lack of clear information related to beneficial ownership of companies and tax evasion. The report also says thatone of the main challenges in the coming months is to convince assessors that Malta is committed to keeping up the current pace of reforms.

PN supports embryo genetic testing in IVF process

Embryo genetic testing as part of the IVF process cleared parliament’s Second Reading, by unanimous vote on Wednesday. Prior to the vote, the Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech announced his party will support the introduction of preimplantation genetic testing (PGTM) for monogenic disorders, but urged the government to make polar body testing (PBT) on female oocytes an option for those with a moral objection to PGT. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: There were 273 new cases of Covid-19 as 114 recovered. Wednesday’s numbers take the active case tally again above the 2,000 mark.