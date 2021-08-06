Malta: Outcry against imprisonment of two women

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports on a demonstration outside the courts on Thursday, objecting to a prison sentence handed down to two Turkish mothers last week. Joining the action, Former President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca raised questions about children’s wellbeing.

Another story follows a press conference on Thursday where the health minister announced further easing of restrictions. Events for vaccinated persons can allow a maximum of 300 participants from Monday 16th, rising to 500 from the end of August. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/08/jonqos-ghal-sebat-ijiem-il-perjodu-ta-kwarantina-ghal-dawk-li-huma-vaccinati/

