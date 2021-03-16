Malta: Over 1,700 fines handed out last week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that enforcement officers have fined more than 1,700 people for breaching Covid-19 measures last week. Around 1,450 of offenders were caught without a mask while 180 people were found in groups larger than four.

Another story quotes a public post by the father of Cystic Fibrosis patient Mandy Vella, asking authorities to procure specialised medication approved by the EU last year. The 26-year-old is being treated at Mater Dei hospital with a lung-related problem.

