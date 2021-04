Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that more than 200,000 people have been inoculated with the Covdi-19 vaccine while around 55,000 have received both doses. Malta has the highest vaccination rate in the EU.

The paper publishes an interview with a recovered Covid-19 patient who described his experience after a month of battling the virus. The man said that beating the disease felt like a second birth.

